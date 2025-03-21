100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound

Season 10 Episode 9 | 11m 51s

When Lyla and Stu learn that the game they invented is too hard, they become the ones who need help figuring out how to improve their game and make it fun to play.

Aired: 06/25/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 10
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Watch 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Watch 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54
Watch 11:04
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep5: Lyla’s Loopcast: The Dream Castles
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:04
Watch 10:48
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep4: Lyla’s Loopcast: Loops Lunch Jingle
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Episode: S10 E5 | 10:48
Watch 12:52
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep3: Detective Liana’s Mystery
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Episode: S10 E4 | 12:52
Watch 10:39
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep2: Lyla’s Loopcast: Nap Time No-Nos
Lyla and Stu help Louisa get baby Alfie to take his nap.
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:39
Watch 11:12
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep1: Lyla’s Loopcast: Funny Business
Lyla and Stu help Luke come up with a way to make their mom laugh.
Episode: S10 E2 | 11:12
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Gets a Grip/Rappin' Riddles
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
Episode: S1 E23 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Runaway Tarantula/Rainy Day, Indoor Play
Lyla helps Ale with her pet tarantula /The Loops kids recreate park activities indoors.
Episode: S1 E25 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
The Artist Formerly Known as Liana/Jamaica Day
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Episode: S1 E24 | 23:25