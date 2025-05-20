100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

Too Many Pumpkins/The Maybe-Sitters (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 20 | 24m 40s

When Lyla asks customers for their leftover pumpkins, she gets way too many and the Loops find creative ways to make use of every last one./Lyla and Luke put their sisters through a babysitting test to see if they’re ready to be babysitters.

Aired: 05/20/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 11:51
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Episode: S10 E9 | 11:51
Watch 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Watch 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54
Watch 11:04
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep5: Lyla’s Loopcast: The Dream Castles
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:04
Watch 10:48
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep4: Lyla’s Loopcast: Loops Lunch Jingle
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Episode: S10 E5 | 10:48
Watch 12:52
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep3: Lyla's Loopcast: Detective Liana’s Mystery
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Episode: S10 E4 | 12:52
