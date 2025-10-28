100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

When We Met Stu (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 40 | 23m 20s

The Loops pack holiday cookies and Stu helps deliver them. While he's away, the Loops tell stories of when they first met Stu. When Stu doesn't come back from his delivery, Lyla and her family need to figure out a way to get Stu back home.

Aired: 11/09/25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Can't Sleep/Hairdos and Hair Don'ts (ASL)
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Episode: S1 E37 | 23:25
Watch 23:20
Lyla in the Loop
When We Met Stu
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:20
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Everett's Swim Lesson/Miss Emmaline's New Beginning
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Episode: S1 E34 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Episode: S1 E32 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Cub Chuck Hustle/Lyla the Lefty
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Episode: S1 E31 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Blast Off/Sister Secrets
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
Episode: S1 E33 | 23:25
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops (ASL)
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Episode: S1 E32 | 24:40
Watch 11:51
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Episode: S10 E9 | 11:51
Watch 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Watch 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54