Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops

The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
Lyla, Everett, Stu, and Luke test ways to make a ball land in a backpack downstairs.
Lyla, Luke, Ev, and Stu's neighbor Mr. Hugo helps them improve the trick shot course.
Dr. Luke Loops tries to figure out what's wrong with his baby patient.
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.