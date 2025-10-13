100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lyla in the Loop

Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops

Season 1 Episode 32 | 23m 25s

The Loops family go on a scavenger hunt around the supermarket to solve clues to get tickets to "Oaty Zappers On Ice!"/Lyla tries to act older so she can spend time with her older cousin, Khamaal, when he visits.

Aired: 11/09/25
Extras
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Operation: Rise and Shine / The Carrot Cake Dance (ASL)
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
The Artist Formerly Known as Liana/Jamaica Day (ASL)
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Episode: S1 E24 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
2 on 2 Plus Stu/The Stu-Mobile (ASL)
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Episode: S1 E19 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Too Many Pumpkins/The Maybe-Sitters (ASL)
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Episode: S1 E20 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Up/Roll n' Scoot (ASL)
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Episode: S1 E17 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett’s Summer Sale (ASL)
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Episode: S1 E15 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Gets a Grip/Rappin' Riddles (ASL)
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
Episode: S1 E23 | 24:40
Watch 3:12
Lyla in the Loop
The Greatest Trick Shot Ever!
Lyla, Everett, Stu, and Luke test ways to make a ball land in a backpack downstairs.
Clip: S1 E30 | 3:12
Watch 3:32
Lyla in the Loop
Mr. Hugo to the Rescue!
Lyla, Luke, Ev, and Stu's neighbor Mr. Hugo helps them improve the trick shot course.
Clip: S1 E30 | 3:32
Watch 2:01
Lyla in the Loop
Dr. Luke Loops Examines Baby Lyla
Dr. Luke Loops tries to figure out what's wrong with his baby patient.
Clip: S1 E30 | 2:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 10
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Blast Off/Sister Secrets
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
Episode: S1 E33 | 23:25
Watch 23:20
Lyla in the Loop
When We Met Stu
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:20
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Everett's Swim Lesson/Miss Emmaline's New Beginning
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Episode: S1 E34 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Cub Chuck Hustle/Lyla the Lefty
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Episode: S1 E31 | 23:25
Watch 11:51
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Episode: S10 E9 | 11:51
Watch 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Watch 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54
Watch 11:04
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep5: Lyla’s Loopcast: The Dream Castles
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:04
Watch 10:48
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep4: Lyla’s Loopcast: Loops Lunch Song
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Episode: S10 E5 | 10:48
Watch 12:52
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep3: Lyla's Loopcast: Detective Liana’s Mystery
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Episode: S10 E4 | 12:52