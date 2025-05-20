Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett’s Summer Sale (ASL)

Extras
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla meets Ale's pet tarantula Hairy for the first time.
Liana confesses she submitted Stu's mosaic instead of hers for an art club assignment
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
