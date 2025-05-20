100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett’s Summer Sale (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 15 | 24m 40s

When family and friends want their own fancy pin, Lyla and Everett must figure out how to make the pins for everyone in time for the New Year’s Eve party./Lyla and Everett clash as they make a fun unboxing video for Phan Hardware’s Summer Sale.

Aired: 05/20/25
Extras
Watch 24:40
Watch 11:51
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Episode: S10 E9 | 11:51
Watch 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Watch 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54
Watch 11:04
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep5: Lyla’s Loopcast: The Dream Castles
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:04
Watch 10:48
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep4: Lyla’s Loopcast: Loops Lunch Jingle
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Episode: S10 E5 | 10:48
Watch 12:52
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep3: Lyla's Loopcast: Detective Liana’s Mystery
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Episode: S10 E4 | 12:52
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Operation: Rise and Shine / The Carrot Cake Dance (ASL)
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
The Artist Formerly Known as Liana/Jamaica Day (ASL)
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Episode: S1 E24 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
2 on 2 Plus Stu/The Stu-Mobile (ASL)
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Episode: S1 E19 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Too Many Pumpkins/The Maybe-Sitters (ASL)
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Episode: S1 E20 | 24:40