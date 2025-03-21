100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

S1 Ep2: Lyla’s Loopcast: Nap Time No-Nos

Season 10 Episode 3 | 10m 39s

While babysitting solo, Louisa enlists Lyla and Stu’s help getting baby Alfie to take his nap.

Aired: 05/14/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 11:51
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Episode: S10 E9 | 11:51
Watch 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Watch 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54
Watch 11:04
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep5: Lyla’s Loopcast: The Dream Castles
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:04
Watch 10:48
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep4: Lyla’s Loopcast: Loops Lunch Jingle
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Episode: S10 E5 | 10:48
Watch 12:52
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep3: Detective Liana’s Mystery
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Episode: S10 E4 | 12:52
Watch 11:12
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep1: Lyla’s Loopcast: Funny Business
Lyla and Stu help Luke come up with a way to make their mom laugh.
Episode: S10 E2 | 11:12
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Runaway Tarantula/Rainy Day, Indoor Play
Lyla helps Ale with her pet tarantula /The Loops kids recreate park activities indoors.
Episode: S1 E25 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Gets a Grip/Rappin' Riddles
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
Episode: S1 E23 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Miss Emmaline's Magic Trunk/Luke's Puppy
Lyla figures out a magic trick / Luke finds a puppy and takes care of it.
Episode: S1 E26 | 23:25