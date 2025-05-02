100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

Happy Stu Day/Judge Lyla

Season 1 Episode 27 | 23m 25s

The Loops crew prep a Stu Day party, but Stu can't help but help people/Liana finds crumbs on Louisa’s pillow and says she took the last cookie, but Louisa denies it. The twins get evidence and argue their case in front of Judge Lyla.

Aired: 05/14/25
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Game- Play Now!
Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Game- Play Now!- :30
Lyla in the Loop
Brand new episodes of Lyla in the Loop! Watch Now- :15
Brand new episodes of Lyla in the Loop! Watch Now- :15
Lyla in the Loop
Liana Tells the Truth
Liana confesses to Mr. Ramsey the mosaic is Stu's.
Clip: S1 E24 | 3:14
Lyla in the Loop
A Spider Surprise!
Louis gets spooked by a spider, Lydia removes it
Clip: S1 E24 | 1:04
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla and Luke's Puppet Show!
Lyla and Luke perform an Anansi and Goat folktale puppet play for Jamaica Day.
Clip: S1 E24 | 1:46
Lyla in the Loop
The Tale of Anansi
Lydia tells Lyla and Luke a story about Anansi and Goat, the twins play on steel pans.
Clip: S1 E24 | 1:51
Lyla in the Loop
How Can We Help The Puppy?
Lyla and Luke problem-solve how to take their found puppy outside.
Clip: S1 E26 | 1:34
Lyla in the Loop
Bedtime with Arfie the Puppy
Arfie/Genie D gets lonely sleeping by herself, so Stu cuddles up with her.
Clip: S1 E26 | 2:02
Lyla in the Loop
The Magic Trunk...Ta-Da!
Lyla visits Miss Emmaline's apartment for the first time.
Clip: S1 E26 | 1:56
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla's Magical Cup
Lyla does a magic trick for Jia and Miss Emmaline.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:57
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep8: Lyla’s Loopcast: Stu Found a Sound
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Episode: S10 E9 | 11:51
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep7: Lyla’s Loopcast: Half Birthday Helpers
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:43
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep6: Lyla’s Loopcast: S’more Campfire Games
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
Episode: S10 E7 | 11:54
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep5: Lyla’s Loopcast: The Dream Castles
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Episode: S10 E6 | 11:04
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep4: Lyla’s Loopcast: Loops Lunch Jingle
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Episode: S10 E5 | 10:48
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep3: Lyla's Loopcast: Detective Liana’s Mystery
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Episode: S10 E4 | 12:52
Lyla in the Loop
S1 Ep2: Lyla’s Loopcast: Nap Time No-Nos
Lyla and Stu help Louisa get baby Alfie to take his nap.
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:39
Lyla in the Loop
Crack You Up/Power Out Cookout
The Loops pull fun pranks on each other / The Loops run Loops Lunch during a blackout.
Episode: S1 E28 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Soccer Practice Practice/Sibling Swap
Luke learns how to play soccer. / The Loops siblings switch rooms.
Episode: S1 E29 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Dr. Luke Loops/Let's Roll!
Luke pretends to be a doctor./Lyla, Everett, Luke, and Stu build an elaborate track.
Episode: S1 E30 | 23:25