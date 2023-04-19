Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve

Extras
Marriner Eccles' business knowledge came from working in his father's companies.
How does the nation’s central bank work to oversee the U.S. economy?
The Treasury–Fed Accord of 1951 created the modern Federal Reserve as it exists today.
In 1934, President Roosevelt appointed Marriner Eccles as chairman of the Federal Reserve.
The Depression led Marriner to believe in a more active role of government in the economy.
Marriner Eccles shaped the Federal Reserve into the independent institution it is today.
