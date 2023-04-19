100 WVIA Way
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve

Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 40s

Marriner Eccles was one of the premier economic thinkers of his time. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve under Presidents Roosevelt and Truman, Marriner was integral to the economic policies of the 1930s and ‘40s; he was a staunch advocate for the independence of the nation’s central bank, and a voice of the New Deal.

Funding provided by the Lawrence T. & Janet T. Dee Foundation, and by Vincent P. and Janet Mancini.
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve
Marriner Eccles – The Early Years
Marriner Eccles' business knowledge came from working in his father's companies.
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve
The Role of the Modern Federal Reserve
How does the nation’s central bank work to oversee the U.S. economy?
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve
The Treasury-Federal Reserve Accord
The Treasury–Fed Accord of 1951 created the modern Federal Reserve as it exists today.
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve
Marriner Eccles' Road to the Chairman of the Federal Reserve
In 1934, President Roosevelt appointed Marriner Eccles as chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve
The Great Depression
The Depression led Marriner to believe in a more active role of government in the economy.
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve
Trailer
Marriner Eccles shaped the Federal Reserve into the independent institution it is today.
Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve
Extended Trailer
Discover one of the premier economic thinkers of his time.
