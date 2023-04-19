Extras
Celebrate a legend with Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt.
Grammy-winning producer. Hit songwriter. Celebrated musician and vocalist. Tireless mentor and trusted friend. Carl Jackson has been called all these over his 50-year career. In Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s documentary "Meet Carl Jackson," you’ll hear why his peers consider him one of the greats. Featuring Vince Gill, Tom T. Hall, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and more.