Meet Carl Jackson

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 20s

Grammy-winning producer. Hit songwriter. Celebrated musician and vocalist. Tireless mentor and trusted friend. Carl Jackson has been called all these over his 50-year career. In Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s documentary "Meet Carl Jackson," you’ll hear why his peers consider him one of the greats. Featuring Vince Gill, Tom T. Hall, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and more.

Aired: 03/14/21 | Expires: 04/12/21
Watch 6:26
Meet Carl Jackson
Extended Trailer
Celebrate a legend with Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt.
Watch 0:30
Meet Carl Jackson
Trailer
Celebrate a legend with Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt.
