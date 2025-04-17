Extras
Isabella runs into Mr. Lidderdale while out.
As Cassandra falls ill, her mind is flooded with memories of difficult times.
Hear from the cast about the women of the series, and their bonds of sisterhood and friendship.
Miss Austen, based on the novel by Gill Hornby, premieres on Sunday, May 4 at 9/8c.
Cassandra dives into an old letter from Jane to Eliza.
Cassandra takes a final step to protect Jane’s legacy.
Through her fevered delirium, Cassandra guards Jane’s letters from her sister-in-law Mary Austen.
Why is Cassandra Austen determined to find the letters her sister Jane wrote to her friend Eliza?