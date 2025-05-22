100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 142 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, we speak with Israel's ambassador to the U.S. about the killing of two staffers from the Israeli embassy in Washington. House Republicans pass President Trump's budget bill but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Plus, an exclusive interview with the Georgetown University researcher who was released after two months in immigration detention.

Aired: 05/21/25 | Expires: 06/21/25
Extras
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
Georgetown scholar speaks for first time since ICE detention
Georgetown scholar and wife speak out for first time since his ICE detention
Clip: S2025 E142 | 9:33
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
‘MAHA’ report targets vaccines, food and prescription drugs
Kennedy's ‘MAHA’ report targets vaccines, food supply and prescription drugs
Clip: S2025 E142 | 8:49
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DHS targets Harvard's international students
News Wrap: Trump administration revokes Harvard's ability to enroll international students
Clip: S2025 E142 | 5:55
Watch 9:54
PBS News Hour
Tapper and Thompson discuss book on Biden's signs of decline
Tapper and Thompson discuss book claiming Biden's inner circle hid signs of decline
Clip: S2025 E142 | 9:54
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
'Stop delegitimizing us,' Israeli ambassador to U.S. says
'Stop delegitimizing us,' Israeli ambassador to U.S. says after embassy worker killings
Clip: S2025 E142 | 7:11
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
Trump's bill clears House, faces uncertain future in Senate
House GOP passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill,' but it faces uncertain future in Senate
Clip: S2025 E142 | 6:29
Watch 3:34
PBS News Hour
Israeli embassy killings investigated as terrorism
Israeli embassy worker killings investigated as hate crime and terrorism
Clip: S2025 E142 | 3:34
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Barry Diller shares personal story in new memoir 'Who Knew'
Barry Diller shares personal story and chronicles remarkable career in 'Who Knew'
Clip: S2025 E141 | 6:25
Watch 9:10
PBS News Hour
Minneapolis reflects on changes 5 years after George Floyd
Minneapolis reflects on changes 5 years after George Floyd's murder
Clip: S2025 E141 | 9:10
