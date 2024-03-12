100 WVIA Way
Nolly

Episode 3

Season 2024 Episode 3 | 48m 23s

To save her career, Nolly returns to the stage in one of theatre’s hardest roles. Riddled with self-doubt and unable to escape her brutal firing, can Nolly prove her doubters wrong?

Aired: 03/30/24 | Expires: 04/14/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Watch 46:37
Nolly
Episode 2
Nolly's farewell is so shocking nobody in the cast could have predicted it.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 46:37
Watch 48:57
Nolly
Episode 1
Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, then is suddenly sacked -- but why?
Episode: S2024 E1 | 48:57