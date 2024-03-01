Tamron Hall & Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Extras
Elmo is joined by Drew Barrymore and Keedron Bryant who sing about Summer!
AJR sings about the “Heroes in Your Neighborhood” while Dani & Dannah play games.
Jenna Bush Hager and Sophie Fatu swing by to play and sing with our Sesame Street friends.
Buggy boogie time with Tori Kelly and Sway Bhatia!
A very BIG name stops by The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo – can you guess who?
Leslie Odom Jr. and Ames McNamara visit Elmo.
Musical Guest Jordin Sparks stops by to sing Itsy Bitsy Spider!
Josh Groban stops by to sing the Sesame Street song I Love Trash!
Kacey Musgraves sings a remake of the classic Sesame Street song: Rubber Duckie!
Lil Nas X stops by The Not-Too-Late Show to sing Elmo's Song with none other than Elmo.
Elmo is joined by celebrities Bebe Rexha and Amber Ruffin.
Hello Sunday and Aidy Bryant stop by!
Things are heating up in this episode all about cooking!
Get ready for the day with Busy Philipps and Elmo!
Old McDonald Had a Farm and on that farm were our friends, Seth Meyers and Kelly Rowland!