100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Odd Squad

OSGU | City Island: City Island Adventure

Season 50 Episode 28 | 4m 14s

Agent-in-Training Osprey calms her nerves with a game of City Island Adventure.

Aired: 02/05/26
Extras
Watch 0:51
Odd Squad
OSGU | Series Trailer
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Clip: S50 E0 | 0:51
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Flowerinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E408 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Toothbrushinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E407 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Centigurp Cryo Containment Unit
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E406 | 0:30
Watch 1:15
Odd Squad
5 Weightless Suitcases
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Clip: S4 E408 | 1:15
Watch 0:15
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 15
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 30
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 1:43
Odd Squad
Orli Meets Onom
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Clip: S4 E401 | 1:43
Watch 2:16
Odd Squad
Mostly Likely, Not Definite
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Clip: S4 E402 | 2:16
Watch 0:35
Odd Squad
Ozzie's Errands Song
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Clip: S4 E402 | 0:35
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Odd Squad Gaming Unit
  • Odd Squad Season 8
  • Odd Squad Season 7
  • OddTube - Season 2
  • OddTube - Season 1
  • Odd Squad Season 4
  • Odd Squad Season 3
  • Odd Squad Season 2
  • Odd Squad Season 1
Watch 4:56
Odd Squad
OSGU | Fave Games Where you Work in a Store
Oaklynn and Olindo round up their favorite games where you work in a store.
Episode: S50 E46 | 4:56
Watch 4:12
Odd Squad
OSGU | Lyla in the Loop: Loops Lunch
What will Oaklynn create with all the ingredients in her lunchbox?
Episode: S50 E25 | 4:12
Watch 3:51
Odd Squad
OSGU | Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: Museum Maker
Agent Olindo shows Oaklynn around the museum in Xavier Riddle's Museum Maker.
Episode: S50 E9 | 3:51
Watch 4:49
Odd Squad
OSGU | Molly of Denali: Sled Dog Dash
Very Special Agent Odie helps Oaklynn and Olindo learn how to play Sled Dog Dash.
Episode: S50 E14 | 4:49
Watch 3:23
Odd Squad
OSGU | Make Your Own Story
Agent O'Parcel plays Arthur's Tiny Tales.
Episode: S50 E44 | 3:23
Watch 4:33
Odd Squad
OSGU | Rosie's Rules: Slime Store
Oaklynn is joined by a Slime Expert to play "Slime Store."
Episode: S50 E11 | 4:33
Watch 4:22
Odd Squad
OSGU | Jelly, Ben & Pogo: Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out!
Episode: S50 E16 | 4:22
Watch 4:05
Odd Squad
OSGU | Lyla in the Loop: Vacuum Hockey
Olindo and Osprey go head-to-head in a game of Vacuum Hockey.
Episode: S50 E26 | 4:05
Watch 3:28
Odd Squad
OSGU | Odd Squad: Oddstacle Course
Jump in the OSMU van and beat some oddness!
Episode: S50 E10 | 3:28
Watch 4:28
Odd Squad
OSGU | Epic Two-Player Challenge
Oaklynn explores highlights from an epic 2 player game "Battle of the Universe for All Time."
Episode: S50 E41 | 4:28