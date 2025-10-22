OSGU | Make Your Own Story

Extras
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Oaklynn and Olindo round up their favorite games where you work in a store.
What will Oaklynn create with all the ingredients in her lunchbox?
Agent-in-Training Osprey calms her nerves with a game of City Island Adventure.
Agent Olindo shows Oaklynn around the museum in Xavier Riddle's Museum Maker.
Very Special Agent Odie helps Oaklynn and Olindo learn how to play Sled Dog Dash.
Oaklynn is joined by a Slime Expert to play "Slime Store."
Sing your heart out!
Olindo and Osprey go head-to-head in a game of Vacuum Hockey.
Jump in the OSMU van and beat some oddness!
Oaklynn explores highlights from an epic 2 player game "Battle of the Universe for All Time."