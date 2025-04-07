100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oh Noah!

Making A Splash

Season 1 Episode 15 | 10m 21s

When Brisa invites Noah and Nell to go swimming, Noah is hesitant because he can’t swim. With Nell’s encouragement, Noah decides to get swimming lessons, but a misunderstanding lands him a watery mess!

Aired: 04/29/15
Extras
Watch 0:30
Oh Noah!
Learn Spanish with OH NOAH!
New Oh Noah videos and games launch April 30th.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 10:21
Oh Noah!
Making A Splash
Noah decides to get swimming lessons, but a misunderstanding lands him a watery mess!
Special: 10:21
Watch 2:56
Oh Noah!
Noah Tries To Keep His Cool
At the pool, Noah goes to wacky lengths to keep cool so he can avoid swimming.
Clip: 2:56
Watch 2:14
Oh Noah!
Noah Rides the Waves
Noah arrives at the dock ready to take swimming lessons, but ends up in a waterskiing act.
Clip: 2:14
Watch 2:00
Oh Noah!
I Can Swim
Nell leads Noah through the steps of learning how to swim
Clip: 2:00
Watch 0:52
Oh Noah!
Oh Pequeño!
Watch Pequeño, Noah's lovable pet mouse, in some of his funniest and most daring moments.
Clip: 0:52
Watch 2:50
Oh Noah!
Cowboys and Librarians
Noah wants to return a library book, but the taxi driver takes him to a ranch.
Special: 2:50
Watch 2:50
Oh Noah!
Daring Young Man
Noah gets lost at the circus and becomes part of a trapeze act!
Special: 2:50
Watch 2:50
Oh Noah!
I Say Tomato
Abuela asks Noah for a newspaper, but Noah thinks she wants a giant tomato.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:50
Watch 2:51
Oh Noah!
Hop, Look, and Listen
Noah tries to learn magic. When Coco misunderstands Noah, many creatures magically appear!
Episode: S1 E9 | 2:51
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:50
Oh Noah!
I Say Tomato
Abuela asks Noah for a newspaper, but Noah thinks she wants a giant tomato.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:50
Watch 2:51
Oh Noah!
Hop, Look, and Listen
Noah tries to learn magic. When Coco misunderstands Noah, many creatures magically appear!
Episode: S1 E9 | 2:51
Watch 2:50
Oh Noah!
Hammer Away
The handyman asks Noah for a "martillo," but Noah thinks he means "dog."
Episode: S1 E8 | 2:50
Watch 2:50
Oh Noah!
A Whale Tale
Noah and Señor Rodriguez go on a boat ride and end up in the belly of a whale!
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:50
Watch 2:50
Oh Noah!
Goodbye Kitty
Coco's cat escapes and she asks for Noah's help. Noah brings back a lion!
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:50
Watch 3:03
Oh Noah!
Not Milk
Noah heads to the farm after his Abuela asks for more "leche."
Episode: S1 E3 | 3:03
Watch 2:53
Oh Noah!
The Red Balloon
Noah does not understand what color "rojo" is, and ends up buying Coco too many balloons.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:53