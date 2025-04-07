Making A Splash

Extras
New Oh Noah videos and games launch April 30th.
Noah decides to get swimming lessons, but a misunderstanding lands him a watery mess!
At the pool, Noah goes to wacky lengths to keep cool so he can avoid swimming.
Noah arrives at the dock ready to take swimming lessons, but ends up in a waterskiing act.
Nell leads Noah through the steps of learning how to swim
Watch Pequeño, Noah's lovable pet mouse, in some of his funniest and most daring moments.
Noah wants to return a library book, but the taxi driver takes him to a ranch.
Noah gets lost at the circus and becomes part of a trapeze act!
Abuela asks Noah for a newspaper, but Noah thinks she wants a giant tomato.
Noah tries to learn magic. When Coco misunderstands Noah, many creatures magically appear!
Latest Episodes
The handyman asks Noah for a "martillo," but Noah thinks he means "dog."
Noah and Señor Rodriguez go on a boat ride and end up in the belly of a whale!
Coco's cat escapes and she asks for Noah's help. Noah brings back a lion!
Noah does not understand what color "rojo" is, and ends up buying Coco too many balloons.