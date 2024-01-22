100 WVIA Way
Operation Maneater

Polar Bear

Season 1 Episode 2 | 55m 11s

Mark Evans travels to the shores of Canada’s Hudson Bay, where polar bears are causing havoc in isolated communities. He arrives in the town of Churchill hours after an attack has left two people seriously injured and a bear dead. He joins the Polar Bear Alert team as they transport a captured bear by helicopter to a release site outside town.

Aired: 09/02/14 | Expires: 03/27/24
