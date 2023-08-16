100 WVIA Way
Pacific Heartbeat

Island Cowgirls

Season 12 Episode 1202 | 56m 46s

On the northwest side of Hawai‘i island, as La‘i Bertlemann prepares to graduate from high school, she must make a difficult decision whether to stay home and continue her family tradition of land stewardship or leave. On the south side, Lani Cran Petrie is at a crossroads as she continues to plan for the future of her ranch while faced with the uncertainty of the lease of the land expiring soon.

Aired: 08/09/23 | Expires: 08/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i's Precious Resources
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Daughters of the Waves
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
High Tide, Don’t Hide
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
James & Isey
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 56:46
Watch 56:45
Pacific Heartbeat
The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 56:45
Watch 56:45
Pacific Heartbeat
Loimata, The Sweetest Tears
A chronicle of journeys - migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 56:45
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat | Season 10 | Promo
The promo for the tenth season of documentary series Pacific Heartbeat.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Power Meri
Power Meri follows Papua New Guinea's first national women's rugby league team
Preview: S9 E902 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Born This Way
Stories about transgender people in the Pacific Islands
Preview: S9 E903 | 0:30
