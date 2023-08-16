Island Cowgirls

Extras
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
A chronicle of journeys - migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home.
The promo for the tenth season of documentary series Pacific Heartbeat.
Power Meri follows Papua New Guinea's first national women's rugby league team
Stories about transgender people in the Pacific Islands
The role of male hula dancers has long been overshadowed by Western concepts of gender.
Today it is estimated there are nearly 2 million people dancing hula in Japan
FOR MY FATHER’S KINGDOM follows Tongan pensioner Saia Mafile’o and his family