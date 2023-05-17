Building Parent-Teacher Relationships – English

Extras
A mom demonstrates how she and her family incorporate learning into everyday activities.
A mom shares how she helps her kids build self-confidence an encourages them to be kind.
Una madre muestra cómo incorpora el aprendizaje en las actividades diarias de su familia.
Una madre muestra cómo ayuda a sus hijos a tener confianza en sí mismos y a ser amables.
Una madre con EM cuenta cómo utiliza cartas y fotos para capturar momentos familiares.
A mom living with MS shares how she uses letters and photos to capture family moments.
Una madre con EM cuenta cómo convierte los momentos difíciles en aventuras divertidas.
A mom living with MS shares how she and her son turn tough moments into fun adventures.
This video highlights a parent's strategies for helping her children transition.
Este video presenta a una madre de tres hijos, dos de ellos autistas.
