Police profiler Chloe Saint-Laurent must work with Det. Rocher, a cranky, hard-nosed cop.
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
The events of 1992 come rushing back to Rocher while he is in a coma.
A girl is strangled, her eyes gouged out. The only witness is the victim's blind friend.