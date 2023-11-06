100 WVIA Way
Power Trip: The Story of Energy

Globalization

Season 2 Episode 6 | 56m 19s

Learn how energy enabled rapid globalization, both as both a widely traded product and as a facilitator for moving goods globally. In the ancient world, globalization was always a goal, but modern forms of energy provided the missing link.

Aired: 10/05/23 | Expires: 11/03/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Globalization Preview
Learn how energy enabled rapid globalization.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:47
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Globalization and Energy
U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz and others on the 1970s energy crisis.
Clip: S2 E6 | 2:47
Watch 2:11
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Shipping Ports and Energy
Energy is critical to the Port of Los Angeles.
Clip: S2 E6 | 2:11
Watch 54:44
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Culture
Culture and modern energy go hand in hand.
Episode: S2 E5 | 54:44
Watch 0:30
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Culture Preview
Culture and modern energy go hand in hand.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 4:10
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Art and Oil Fortunes
Do we owe our enjoyment of art and antiquities to oil fortunes?
Clip: S2 E5 | 4:10
Watch 1:24
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Teen Culture: Driven By Energy
Oil changed the way we moved about -- and the products teenagers wanted.
Clip: S2 E5 | 1:24
Watch 2:02
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Streaming vs. Physical Media
The energy implications of owning vinyl vs. streaming music.
Clip: S2 E5 | 2:02
Watch 57:15
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Entertainment
Modern energy enabled mass entertainment like popular music, movies, TV shows, and video g
Episode: S2 E4 | 57:15
Watch 2:14
Power Trip: The Story of Energy
Energy for Sports and Entertainment
As fans flock to football stadiums, energy is consumed. How much?
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:14
