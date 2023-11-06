Extras
Learn how energy enabled rapid globalization.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz and others on the 1970s energy crisis.
Energy is critical to the Port of Los Angeles.
Culture and modern energy go hand in hand.
Do we owe our enjoyment of art and antiquities to oil fortunes?
Oil changed the way we moved about -- and the products teenagers wanted.
The energy implications of owning vinyl vs. streaming music.
Modern energy enabled mass entertainment like popular music, movies, TV shows, and video g
As fans flock to football stadiums, energy is consumed. How much?
The human story of work is the story of how work has been transformed by energy.
Learn the sweeping history of the worst energy disasters since the industrial revolution.
Modern energy takes us on a journey to the final frontier.
Energy can be both the cause and the instrument of modern war.
Energy is all around us, hidden in every aspect of our lives.
Before modern energy, wealth was tied to land ownership. Today, wealth is tied to energy.
Journey across the world to discover the energy that brings us modern transportation.
The miracles of energy enable a stable supply in our global food system.