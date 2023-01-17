100 WVIA Way
Raven

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 49m 51s

Kruk must apply his extraordinary sense of perception to an abduction case.

Aired: 02/22/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 51:02
Raven
Episode 3
Kruk goes back to his cold case, revealing a surprise about Slawek.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:02
Watch 50:20
Raven
Episode 5
Kruk is on the verge of discovering who was responsible for the abuse at the orphanage.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:20
Watch 1:03:32
Raven
Episode 6
Kruk survives but loses an important witness in his private case. Is all hope gone?
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:03:32
Watch 52:23
Raven
Episode 4
Kruk decides to help the police locate the kidnapped boy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:23
Watch 52:14
Raven
Episode 1
Kruk is injured and unsettled after a visit from Slawek, an old friend, points him home.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:14