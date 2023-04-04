100 WVIA Way
Reconnecting Roots

Space: The Final Frontier

Season 3 Episode 301 | 26m 46s

The determination and spirit of America made us shoot for the stars and land on the moon. Gabe visits the Johnson Space Center and chats with an astronaut to find out why we’re so determined to explore the space outside our planet.

Aired: 04/02/23 | Expires: 04/02/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Baseball: First Pitch
Gabe explores America’s favorite pastime.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Philanthropy: For the Love of Man
What happens when spreading the wealth gets complicated?
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Working: Working on a Dream
Mike Rowe helps Gabe figure out if working hard is worth all the hard work.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Bourbon: The Spirit of America
Gabe hikes the bourbon trail to learn how bourbon changed America and was changed by it.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Hollywood: The Imagine Nation
Gabe takes a journey through cinema history.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Energy: “Enter the Matrix"
Gabe finds out what it takes to give power to the people.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Dollar: Rise and Fall of the Dollar
Gabe visits Ben Stein to help make “cents” out of our money.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:43
Reconnecting Roots
Trains: Tracking Progress
Trains: Tracking Progress.
Episode: S2 E7 | 26:43
Watch 27:02
Reconnecting Roots
Native Americans: An Uncommon History
Native Americans: An Uncommon History.
Episode: S2 E6 | 27:02
Watch 27:02
Reconnecting Roots
Hunting: Field to Fork
Hunting: Field to Fork.
Episode: S2 E5 | 27:02
