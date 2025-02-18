100 WVIA Way
Reconnecting Roots

Photography: “Picture This”

Season 4 Episode 401 | 26m 46s

From experiments, to art, to everyday life, we’re surrounded by photos and the memories they keep. But are they still meaningful if we take millions a day? On location at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, National Geographic Explorer Joel Sartore helps host Gabe McCauley understand the power that a single image can wield as we see how the photography industry developed’ from darkrooms to phone screens.

Aired: 08/31/24 | Expires: 08/30/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Baseball: First Pitch
Gabe explores America’s favorite pastime.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Bourbon: The Spirit of America
Gabe hikes the bourbon trail to learn how bourbon changed America and was changed by it.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Hollywood: The Imagine Nation
Gabe takes a journey through cinema history.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Energy: “Enter the Matrix"
Gabe finds out what it takes to give power to the people.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Space: The Final Frontier
Gabe visits the Johnson Space Center.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Working: Working on a Dream
Mike Rowe helps Gabe figure out if working hard is worth all the hard work.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Dollar: Rise and Fall of the Dollar
Gabe visits Ben Stein to help make “cents” out of our money.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Reconnecting Roots
Philanthropy: For the Love of Man
What happens when spreading the wealth gets complicated?
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:43
Reconnecting Roots
Trains: Tracking Progress
How trains catapulted America into the future.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:43
Watch 27:02
Reconnecting Roots
Native Americans: An Uncommon History
How the (stolen) land of the free neglected to make a home for the braves.
Episode: S2 E206 | 27:02
