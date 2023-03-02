100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Rosy Abate

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 56m 41s

Still working as Leo's nanny, Rosy revels in the opportunity to get to know him.

Aired: 04/05/23
Extras
Watch 54:25
Rosy Abate
Episode 8
Desperate to help Leo, the two mothers hatch a plan to break Leo out of prison.
Episode: S2 E8 | 54:25
Watch 53:49
Rosy Abate
Episode 7
Luca believes the Leo is guilty when Costello's corrupt police arrest him.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:49
Watch 1:00:34
Rosy Abate
Episode 10
When he learns that Nina is pregnant, Leo decides to end his persecution.
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:00:34
Watch 59:23
Rosy Abate
Episode 9
Rosy and Costello arrange to meet to exchange Nina for the CCTV footage.
Episode: S2 E9 | 59:23
Watch 52:20
Rosy Abate
Episode 5
When Sicilians capture the Baron, he is forced to bring down Costello and all his men.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:20
Watch 59:35
Rosy Abate
Episode 1
After six years, will Leo still be the same boy Rosy left behind?
Episode: S2 E1 | 59:35
Watch 53:30
Rosy Abate
Episode 6
Nina's relationship with her father is in danger as she begins the see who he really is.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:30
Watch 53:33
Rosy Abate
Episode 4
Worried about Leo's involvement with Antonio, Rosy hatches a plan with the police.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:33
Watch 59:07
Rosy Abate
Episode 2
Desperate for help, Leo asks for it from the wrong people.
Episode: S2 E2 | 59:07
Watch 56:22
Rosy Abate
Episode 3
Antonio's trust in Leo grows as he proves himself worthy.
Episode: S2 E3 | 56:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rosy Abate Season 2
  • Rosy Abate Season 1
Watch 1:00:34
Rosy Abate
Episode 10
When he learns that Nina is pregnant, Leo decides to end his persecution.
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:00:34
Watch 59:23
Rosy Abate
Episode 9
Rosy and Costello arrange to meet to exchange Nina for the CCTV footage.
Episode: S2 E9 | 59:23
Watch 53:49
Rosy Abate
Episode 7
Luca believes the Leo is guilty when Costello's corrupt police arrest him.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:49
Watch 53:30
Rosy Abate
Episode 6
Nina's relationship with her father is in danger as she begins the see who he really is.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:30
Watch 54:25
Rosy Abate
Episode 8
Desperate to help Leo, the two mothers hatch a plan to break Leo out of prison.
Episode: S2 E8 | 54:25
Watch 52:20
Rosy Abate
Episode 5
When Sicilians capture the Baron, he is forced to bring down Costello and all his men.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:20
Watch 53:33
Rosy Abate
Episode 4
Worried about Leo's involvement with Antonio, Rosy hatches a plan with the police.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:33
Watch 59:35
Rosy Abate
Episode 1
After six years, will Leo still be the same boy Rosy left behind?
Episode: S2 E1 | 59:35
Watch 59:07
Rosy Abate
Episode 2
Desperate for help, Leo asks for it from the wrong people.
Episode: S2 E2 | 59:07
Watch 56:22
Rosy Abate
Episode 3
Antonio's trust in Leo grows as he proves himself worthy.
Episode: S2 E3 | 56:22