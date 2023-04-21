100 WVIA Way
Royal Wives at War

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 25s

The British royal family torn apart, a nation and empire thrown into crisis and the world plunged into war. To mark 80 years since Britain’s Abdication Crisis in 2016, this drama-documentary for the BBC and PBS reveals a fierce rivalry between two women, Elizabeth the Queen Mother and American socialite Wallis Simpson, and the political, cultural and constitutional repercussions their bitter feud.

Aired: 09/16/16 | Expires: 04/10/22
Extras
Watch 0:30
Royal Wives at War
Preview
Discover the fierce rivalry between two women during Britain's abdication crisis of 1936.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:16
Royal Wives at War
The Abdication Speech
Nick Waring performs the role of King Edward VIII.
Clip: 2:16
Watch 0:46
Royal Wives at War
Elizabeth on Elizabeth
Listen to Elizabeth the Queen Mother (Emma Davies) discuss duty to one's self.
Clip: 0:46
Watch 4:38
Royal Wives at War
How to Dress Royal Icons
Hear about dressing royal icons from costume designer Joanna Beatty.
Clip: 4:38
Watch 0:00
Royal Wives at War
The Royal Wives Trail
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother pens a letter about her enemies.
Clip: 0:00
Watch 3:34
Royal Wives at War
Ten Locations in One
Polesdan Lacey was used as the location for the scenes in Royal Wives at War.
Clip: 3:34
Watch 0:58
Royal Wives at War
Wallis on Wallis
Wallis Simpson, played by Gina McKee, recounts the advice she received from her mother.
Clip: 0:58