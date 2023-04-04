100 WVIA Way
Rudy Maxa's World

Dehli and Agra, India

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 46s

Tumultuous, colorful, and fragrant, northern India is a mosaic of life. From the serene beauty of one man’s love poem to a woman, the Taj Mahal, to the crowded alleys of downtown New Delhi, India is a feast for the senses. Maxa discovers temples straight out of Disneyland and consults a street astrologer who tells him he will live a long life but his hotel room number is not an auspicious one.

Aired: 05/02/08
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Hokkaido
The island of Hokkaido is the home of the international food favorite, ramen.
Episode: S4 E402 | 29:17
Watch 29:01
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong Kong, Part 2
Explore Hong Kong, from the frenetic night life to the quiet side of the island.
Episode: S4 E405 | 29:01
Watch 29:39
Rudy Maxa's World
Bangkok
Rudy and chef Daisuke Utagawa eat their way across Bangkok.
Episode: S4 E406 | 29:39
Watch 29:38
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong King, Pt. 1
Rudy and Daisuke Utagawa enthusiastically eat their way through Hong Kong.
Episode: S4 E404 | 29:38
Watch 29:16
Rudy Maxa's World
Kyushu
Discover the delicacies that have made Japanese cuisine well known around the world.
Episode: S4 E403 | 29:16
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Tokyo
Take a look at the vibrant city of Tokyo, this time with an emphasis on Tokyo’s cuisine.
Episode: S4 E401 | 29:17
Watch 56:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Rudy Maxa's World: The Taste of Japan
Exploring the food that makes Japanese cuisine one of the world's most admired.
Special: 56:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Tahiti & Bora Bora
Head out with Rudy for sheer tropical splendor on the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
This Islands of Polynesia
Rudy explores some of French Polynesia’s collection of islands.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Food, Drink & Place
Rudy explores how food and drink help illustrate the culture of a place and its people.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
