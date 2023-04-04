100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rudy Maxa's World

Istanbul, Turkey

Season 1 Episode 103 | 26m 46s

From the Romans to the Ottomans, this tumultuous city has seen it all, and its architecture, cuisine and customs reflect that reality. Here, Christianity and Islam have their touchstones, and the cliché that "East meets West" at the Bosporus is a truism. Prowl some of the Grand Bazaar's 2,000 shops and spend some time with a professional shopper who teaches travelers the fine art of haggling.

Aired: 05/02/08 | Expires: 05/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Tokyo
Take a look at the vibrant city of Tokyo, this time with an emphasis on Tokyo’s cuisine.
Episode: S4 E401 | 29:17
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Hokkaido
The island of Hokkaido is the home of the international food favorite, ramen.
Episode: S4 E402 | 29:17
Watch 29:01
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong Kong, Part 2
Explore Hong Kong, from the frenetic night life to the quiet side of the island.
Episode: S4 E405 | 29:01
Watch 29:38
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong King, Pt. 1
Rudy and Daisuke Utagawa enthusiastically eat their way through Hong Kong.
Episode: S4 E404 | 29:38
Watch 29:16
Rudy Maxa's World
Kyushu
Discover the delicacies that have made Japanese cuisine well known around the world.
Episode: S4 E403 | 29:16
Watch 29:39
Rudy Maxa's World
Bangkok
Rudy and chef Daisuke Utagawa eat their way across Bangkok.
Episode: S4 E406 | 29:39
Watch 56:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Rudy Maxa's World: The Taste of Japan
Exploring the food that makes Japanese cuisine one of the world's most admired.
Special: 56:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Tahiti & Bora Bora
Head out with Rudy for sheer tropical splendor on the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
This Islands of Polynesia
Rudy explores some of French Polynesia’s collection of islands.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Four Great Cities of Asia
Rudy gives an inside look at the secrets of four of the world’s most amazing cities.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rudy Maxa's World Season 4
  • Rudy Maxa's World Season 3
  • Rudy Maxa's World Season 2
  • Rudy Maxa's World Season 1
Watch 29:01
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong Kong, Part 2
Explore Hong Kong, from the frenetic night life to the quiet side of the island.
Episode: S4 E405 | 29:01
Watch 29:39
Rudy Maxa's World
Bangkok
Rudy and chef Daisuke Utagawa eat their way across Bangkok.
Episode: S4 E406 | 29:39
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Tokyo
Take a look at the vibrant city of Tokyo, this time with an emphasis on Tokyo’s cuisine.
Episode: S4 E401 | 29:17
Watch 29:17
Rudy Maxa's World
Hokkaido
The island of Hokkaido is the home of the international food favorite, ramen.
Episode: S4 E402 | 29:17
Watch 29:38
Rudy Maxa's World
Hong King, Pt. 1
Rudy and Daisuke Utagawa enthusiastically eat their way through Hong Kong.
Episode: S4 E404 | 29:38
Watch 29:16
Rudy Maxa's World
Kyushu
Discover the delicacies that have made Japanese cuisine well known around the world.
Episode: S4 E403 | 29:16
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Food, Drink & Place
Rudy explores how food and drink help illustrate the culture of a place and its people.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Four Great Cities of Asia
Rudy gives an inside look at the secrets of four of the world’s most amazing cities.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
Tahiti & Bora Bora
Head out with Rudy for sheer tropical splendor on the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Rudy Maxa's World
This Islands of Polynesia
Rudy explores some of French Polynesia’s collection of islands.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46