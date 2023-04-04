Istanbul, Turkey

From the Romans to the Ottomans, this tumultuous city has seen it all, and its architecture, cuisine and customs reflect that reality. Here, Christianity and Islam have their touchstones, and the cliché that "East meets West" at the Bosporus is a truism. Prowl some of the Grand Bazaar's 2,000 shops and spend some time with a professional shopper who teaches travelers the fine art of haggling.