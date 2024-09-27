100 WVIA Way
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Season 2 Episode 1

Join host Jon Stewart for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration with the United States Army Field Band, honoring heroes past and present and reflecting on the service and sacrifices of veterans.

Aired: 09/26/24
Watch 2:39
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
Preview: S2 E1 | 2:39
Watch 4:29
Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon"
Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon"
Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon" with the US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:29
Watch 3:00
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece."
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece."
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:00
Watch 3:26
Craig Morgan performs "Soldier"
Craig Morgan performs "Soldier"
Craig Morgan performs "Soldier" with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:26
Watch 3:33
Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday"
Craig Morgan performs with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers.
Craig Morgan performs with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers.
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:33
Watch 1:26
Jon Stewart and The Six-String Soldiers
Jon Stewart and The Six-String Soldiers
Jon Stewart meets the U.S. Army Field Band Six-String Soldiers for the first time.
Clip: S1 | 1:26
Watch 3:21
The Army Rappers Perform 'This We'll Defend'
The Army Rappers Perform 'This We'll Defend'
Jon Stewart introduces the newest ensemble of the U.S. Army Field Band, The Army Rappers.
Clip: S1 | 3:21
Watch 2:42
'Remember Her Name'
'Remember Her Name'
Mickey Guyton joins The Six-String Soldiers to perform her song "Remember Her Name."
Clip: S1 | 2:42
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:50