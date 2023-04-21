100 WVIA Way
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 51s

Hear from the “School Sleuth” (John Merrow) about the uses and misuses of technology in America’s classrooms. The film noir character does his sleuthing in schools in California, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Oregon, New York, New Jersey and elsewhere.

Aired: 09/29/15
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom
Teachers and Tech
How do teachers feel about using digital technology in the classroom?
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom
Video Games for Education
Middle school students use smart phones, tablets and videos games like Minecraft in class.
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom
District-wide Tech Implementation
In Los Altos School District students are computer programming and 3-D printing.
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom
The Case
Find out what worries parents about technology in the classroom.
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom
Hi-tech Kindergarten
In Los Altos, CA, fourth graders teach kindergarteners how to use apps and tablets.
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom
Skype in the Classroom
Third graders in Ardsley, NY take a virtual field trip to Uganda using Skype.
School Sleuth: The Case of the Wired Classroom
Preview
School Sleuth John Merrow investigates the uses and misuses of technology in classrooms.
