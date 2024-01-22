100 WVIA Way
Secrets of Royal Travel

Episode 1 | Secrets of the Royal Train

Season 1 Episode 1 | 43m 43s

Get an inside look at the private world behind the royal train's veiled carriages.

Aired: 11/14/20 | Expires: 03/17/24
Watch 2:15
Secrets of Royal Travel
The Comet
The Comet was the first commercial airliner ever made. It revolutionized air travel.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:15
Watch 43:05
Secrets of Royal Travel
Episode 2 | Secrets of the Royal Flight
Join us as we take to the skies for the five star luxury of the Queen's flight.
Episode: S1 E2 | 43:05
Watch 0:30
Secrets of Royal Travel
Episode 2 Preview | Secrets of the Royal Flight
Join us as we take to the skies for the five star luxury of the Queen's flight.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Secrets of Royal Travel
The Helicopter
Airplanes aren’t the royals only option. They are also fond of the "cheeky chopper."
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:04
Watch 0:30
Secrets of Royal Travel
Preview
Pack your bags for a rare look at the monarchy’s luxurious private planes and trains.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:40
Secrets of Royal Travel
Queen Victoria and Train Travel
The royal family, including Queen Victoria, always made sure to make a grand entrance.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:40
Watch 2:50
Secrets of Royal Travel
Dining on the Royal Train
No frozen dinners on this train. The chefs know exactly what to make for royal travel.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:50
Watch 43:05
Secrets of Royal Travel
Episode 2 | Secrets of the Royal Flight
Join us as we take to the skies for the five star luxury of the Queen's flight.
Episode: S1 E2 | 43:05