100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Secrets of Selfridges

Secrets of Selfridges

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 41s

Uncover hidden stories about Selfridges in London and delve into the mind of its American creator.

Aired: 11/02/13 | Expires: 09/27/20
Extras
Watch 0:30
Secrets of Selfridges
Preview
Uncover stories about Selfridges in London and delve into the mind of its U.S. founder.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30