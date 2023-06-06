100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shakespeare's Tomb

Shakespeare's Tomb

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 11s

Historian Dr. Helen Castor explores the mysteries surrounding Shakespeare’s burial place. Will the first- ever scientific investigation discover why his tombstone's only inscription is a curse against any man who ‘moves my bones’?

Aired: 04/17/16 | Expires: 04/19/26
Extras
Watch 1:57
Shakespeare's Tomb
First Ever Investigation Of Shakespeare's Grave
Kevin Colls begins the first investigation into the mysteries of Shakespeare's tomb.
Clip: 1:57
Watch 0:30
Shakespeare's Tomb
Preview
Historian Dr. Helen Castor explores the mysteries surrounding Shakespeare’s burial place.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:39
Shakespeare's Tomb
The Mystery Skull in The Crypt
An unidentified skull beneath a country church is rumored to belong to Shakespeare.
Clip: 2:39
Watch 2:34
Shakespeare's Tomb
How Did Shakespeare Die?
No one knows how Shakespeare died but a diary from a Stratford vicar holds clues.
Clip: 2:34
Watch 2:30
Shakespeare's Tomb
Story of Shakespeare’s Stolen Skull
Helen recounts a tale published in of trophy hunters stealing Shakespeare's skull.
Clip: 2:30
Watch 2:52
Shakespeare's Tomb
Shakespeare’s Final Amendments to his Will
The final changes to Shakespeare's will cast new light on him as a family man and friend.
Clip: 2:52