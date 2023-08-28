Extras
Justin Moore shows us the land he grew up on and remembers his grandfather.
The series continues as Southern creators take us home to the places that define them.
Two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward reads from her memoir "Men We Reaped."
Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey returns to New Orleans.
Six of the South’s native creators take us home to the places that define their work.
Screenwriter Qui Nguyen was given the gift of storytelling by his grandmother.
Author Angie Thomas ("The Hate U Give") loves writing for young people.
Grammy Award winner Lyle Lovett has a soft spot for horses.
Poet Jericho Brown delivers a powerful spoken word poem.
Five noted creators of literature, music and film reveal deep ties to the American South.