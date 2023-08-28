100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Southern Storytellers

Episode 3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 08s

In episode three, some of the South’s most compelling and influential contemporary creators take us to the places that feed their imaginations: Mississippi author Jesmyn Ward, Georgia screenwriter and series creator Michael Waldron, Arkansas songwriter Justin Moore, Mississippi poet Natasha Trethewey, New Orleans songwriter Tarriona “Tank” Ball and Virginia songwriter Thao Nguyen.

Aired: 07/31/23 | Expires: 08/29/23
Extras
Watch 1:13
Southern Storytellers
Justin Moore Discusses the Inspiration for His Songwriting
Justin Moore shows us the land he grew up on and remembers his grandfather.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
Southern Storytellers
Episode 3 Preview
The series continues as Southern creators take us home to the places that define them.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Southern Storytellers
Jesmyn Ward Reads From Her Memoir 'Men We Reaped'
Two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward reads from her memoir "Men We Reaped."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:13
Watch 2:31
Southern Storytellers
Natasha Trethewey Returns to New Orleans
Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey returns to New Orleans.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:31
Watch 0:30
Southern Storytellers
Episode 2 Preview
Six of the South’s native creators take us home to the places that define their work.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Southern Storytellers
Screenwriter Qui Nguyen on Storytelling
Screenwriter Qui Nguyen was given the gift of storytelling by his grandmother.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:14
Watch 53:28
Southern Storytellers
Episode 2
Six of the South’s native creators take us home to the places that define their work.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:28
Watch 1:35
Southern Storytellers
Author Angie Thomas Talks About Being Bullied
Author Angie Thomas ("The Hate U Give") loves writing for young people.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:35
Watch 1:29
Southern Storytellers
Grammy Award Winner Lyle Lovett and His Love for Horses
Grammy Award winner Lyle Lovett has a soft spot for horses.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:29
Watch 2:15
Southern Storytellers
Pulitzer Prize Winning Poet Jericho Brown
Poet Jericho Brown delivers a powerful spoken word poem.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:15
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:28
Southern Storytellers
Episode 2
Six of the South’s native creators take us home to the places that define their work.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:28
Watch 53:23
Southern Storytellers
Episode 1
Five noted creators of literature, music and film reveal deep ties to the American South.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:23