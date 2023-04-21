Spillover - Zika, Ebola & Beyond

Extras
Follow scientists in Bangladesh as they test fruit bat populations for Nipah virus.
Visit the front lines of the West African Ebola outbreak.
See how scientists are reducing wild mosquito populations with genetic engineering.
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia describes caring for a young patient in an Ebola ward in West Africa.
How are a deadly virus, a tree climber, and a bat related? Watch this video to find out.
Bobby Sepka chronicles the Ebola outbreak through his music.
Investigate the rise of spillover viruses like Zika and Ebola.