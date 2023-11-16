100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories from the Stage

Finding Family

Season 7 Episode 5 | 26m 14s

While some families are tied together by biology, others are created when people welcome children into their hearts and homes through adoption. Betsy helps her son make contact with his birth mother; Dan describes being smuggled out as an infant from Mexico; and Paul's relationship with his mom takes a twist when he adopts a baby boy. Three storytellers, three interpretations of FINDING FAMILY.

Aired: 12/03/23
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel and GBH. In partnership with Tell&Act.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Life Is a Laugh | Preview
Mishaps in life are perhaps the ones we remember most vividly.
Preview: S7 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Nine-to-Five | Preview
Work can be a way to survive. But sometimes it's a nightmare, and other times a dream.
Preview: S7 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Turning Point | Preview
Life's journey is punctuated by defining times that call for courage and change.
Preview: S7 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
In an Instant | Preview
Sometimes, fleeting moments define our existence.
Preview: S7 E16 | 0:30
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
In an Instant
Sometimes, fleeting moments define our existence.
Episode: S7 E16 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
You're Hired!
The twists and turns of professional life can lead to revelation and finding true path.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:14
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
You're Hired! | Preview
The twists and turns of professional life can lead to revelation and finding true path.
Preview: S7 E15 | 0:30
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Be the Change
Change isn't only forged by the mighty; the bold actions of individuals often spark it.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:14
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Be the Change | Preview
Change isn't only forged by the mighty; the bold actions of individuals often spark it.
Preview: S7 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Extraordinary Women | Preview
What does it mean to be extraordinary? To embody the extraordinary is to defy the odds.
Preview: S7 E13 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 7
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 6
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 5
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 4
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 3
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 2
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 1
Stories from the Stage
Life Is a Laugh
Mishaps in life are perhaps the ones we remember most vividly.
Episode: S7 E19
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Nine-to-Five
Work can be a way to survive. But sometimes it's a nightmare, and other times a dream.
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:14
Watch 26:15
Stories from the Stage
Turning Point
Life's journey is punctuated by defining times that call for courage and change.
Episode: S7 E17 | 26:15
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
In an Instant
Sometimes, fleeting moments define our existence.
Episode: S7 E16 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
You're Hired!
The twists and turns of professional life can lead to revelation and finding true path.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Be the Change
Change isn't only forged by the mighty; the bold actions of individuals often spark it.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Extraordinary Women
What does it mean to be extraordinary? To embody the extraordinary is to defy the odds.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Suddenly
Our lives can change forever in the blink of an eye.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
The Funny Side
Life can be serious, but when the scars fade, sometimes we can find the funny side.
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
From the Heart
When we open up to the possibility of love, we can find ourselves at our most vulnerable.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:14