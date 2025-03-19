100 WVIA Way
Stories from the Stage

Twists & Turns

Season 8 Episode 12

Life doesn’t always follow a straight path. At tennis camp, William's teenage crush takes him on an unexpected journey of self-discovery; a college romance leads Erin to an academic awakening she never saw coming; and Ian’s hesitation to take the next step in life is shaken by a fire that changes everything. Three storytellers, three interpretations of TWISTS & TURNS, hosted by Wes Hazard.

Aired: 03/30/25
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel and GBH. In partnership with Tell&Act.
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Laughing Matters
Sometimes, the best way to handle unexpected moments is to find the humor in them.
Episode: S8 E11 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Funny Business
Life’s unexpected twists prove that the best plans often go hilariously off track.
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Close Calls
Some moments bring us to the very edge, changing everything.
Episode: S8 E9 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Living Soul
Navigating the depths of human emotion can be a journey of discovering peace and purpose.
Episode: S8 E8 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Smitten
Love strikes in the most peculiar way, leaving moments of connection, heartbreak, and serendipity.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Meant to Happen
Life is full of moments that feel destined - leading to love, laughter, or lessons learned.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Getting Away With It
Sometimes, life tempts us to test the limits - bending rules, taking risks, or defying expectations.
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Legacy
Reclaiming what’s lost isn’t just about the past -- it’s about rewriting the future.
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Reckoning and Repair
Confronting the past can bring hope, healing, and a path toward justice.
Episode: S8 E3 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
On a Mission
Every challenge we embrace holds the power to transform our lives, often in ways we least expect.
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:14