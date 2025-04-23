Being Asian

Extras
In the name of love, we risk our hearts, our pride, and at times, everything.
We carry our histories, our hopes, and our humor into the search for belonging.
Meaningful action can change everything.
Some moments reveal the quiet power of showing up - for others, and for ourselves.
Fighting for the planet often starts with finding your voice.
For some runners, the finish line is a milestone in a much bigger journey.
When the game gets personal, the stakes go beyond the scoreboard.
Life doesn’t always follow a straight path.
Sometimes, the best way to handle unexpected moments is to find the humor in them.
Life’s unexpected twists prove that the best plans often go hilariously off track.
Some moments bring us to the very edge, changing everything.