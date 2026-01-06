100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories from the Stage

Crossroads

Season 9 Episode 8 | 26m 24s

Sometimes we feel an inner shift that signals a crossroads, urging us to choose what comes next. Megan Calfas rewrites her idea of what it means to “make it"; Joe Krajewski finds purpose in running—first with his son, and later in his honor; and Angela Lu reclaims her year abroad by choosing adventure over duty. Three storytellers, three interpretations of CROSSROADS, hosted by Theresa Okokon.

Aired: 01/18/26
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD and GBH.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
In the Name of Love
Love sends us leaping before we look, saying yes while ignoring any red flags waving in the wind.
Preview: S9 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Crossroads
Sometimes we feel an inner shift that signals a crossroads, urging us to choose what comes next.
Preview: S9 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Twist of Fate
Life can twist in an instant, taking turns you never saw coming.
Preview: S9 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Maternal Instinct
Motherhood takes many forms, born of love, loss, and the courage to embrace the unpredictable.
Preview: S9 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Glorious Food
Food is never just food – it’s how we show up for each other.
Preview: S9 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
On a Journey
The paths we choose to take reshape who we are.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
We Remain
In a testament to resilience, the unwavering presence of Native communities endures.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Family Recipe
Food carries family, love, and dreams.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:47
Stories from the Stage
Stories from the Stage | Season 9 | Preview
A preview of the ninth season of storytelling series STORIES FROM THE STAGE.
Preview: 1:47
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Saving the Day | Preview
When everything is on the line, who shows up to save the day?
Preview: 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Stories from the Stage Season 9
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 8
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 7
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 6
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 5
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 4
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 3
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 2
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 1
Stories from the Stage
In the Name of Love
Love sends us leaping before we look, saying yes while ignoring any red flags waving in the wind.
Episode: S9 E9
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Twist of Fate
Life can twist in an instant, taking turns you never saw coming.
Episode: S9 E7 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Maternal Instinct
Motherhood takes many forms, born of love, loss, and the courage to embrace the unpredictable.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Glorious Food
Food is never just food – it’s how we show up for each other.
Episode: S9 E5 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Family Recipe
Food carries family, love, and dreams.
Episode: S9 E4 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
On a Journey
The paths we choose to take reshape who we are.
Episode: S9 E3 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
We Remain
In a testament to resilience, the unwavering presence of Native communities endures.
Episode: S9 E2 | 26:24
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
The Great Outdoors
Adventure often begins with a leap into the great unknown with a touch of fear and faith.
Episode: S8 E22 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Taking Pride
Pride often begins with a moment of truth, and a choice to stand by it.
Episode: S8 E21 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
On the Road Again
Some journeys take us across the world; others take us deeper into who we really are.
Episode: S8 E20 | 26:14