Strange Happenings

What is home? A house filled with memory? A country we long for? A person we can’t live without?
Life delivers moments that are so strange, so charged, they linger long after they’ve passed.
What does it mean to find home? Is it lost family? A chosen community? Or living your own truth?
Love sends us leaping before we look, saying yes while ignoring any red flags waving in the wind.
Sometimes we feel an inner shift that signals a crossroads, urging us to choose what comes next.
Life can twist in an instant, taking turns you never saw coming.
Motherhood takes many forms, born of love, loss, and the courage to embrace the unpredictable.
Food is never just food – it’s how we show up for each other.
The paths we choose to take reshape who we are.
In a testament to resilience, the unwavering presence of Native communities endures.
Food carries family, love, and dreams.
