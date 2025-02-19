Unexpected twists prove that the best plans often go off track. Carly strives for the perfect first impression, but a mishap forces her to rethink what it means to fit in; Adam’s job takes a wild turn, leading to a high-speed misadventure; and Rory jumps at stardom, only to realize that fame isn’t that glamorous. Three storytellers, three interpretations of FUNNY BUSINESS, hosted by Wes Hazard.