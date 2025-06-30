Nolichucky Summertime

Extras
A sleepy, slow moving mountain river winding around towering evergreens.
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins.
Lush foliage, bright billowy clouds and the cool clear waters of a lazy stream.
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 2
-
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 1
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to capture a frigid wintertime landscape on canvas.
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he demonstrates the Joy of Painting.
Watch as painter Nicholas Hankins guides you to the completion of a coastal Florida seascape scene.
Paint a fantastic seaside scene along with Nicholas Hankins!
An old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Nicholas Hankins paints an evening thunderstorm.
Nicholas Hankins paints an old tree adorned with Spanish moss.
The soothing sounds of cascading waterfalls come to mind in this charming landscape.
