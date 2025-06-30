100 WVIA Way
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season

Nolichucky Summertime

Season 2 Episode 202 | 26m 45s

Nicholas Hankins invites you to join him by the riverbank on a summer afternoon with his brushes and paint in this inviting landscape.

Aired: 06/30/25 | Expires: 09/07/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Winter Among the Pines
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to capture a frigid wintertime landscape on canvas.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Crisp Day in the Valley
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he demonstrates the Joy of Painting.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
New Smyrna Sunrise
Watch as painter Nicholas Hankins guides you to the completion of a coastal Florida seascape scene.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Pacific Coastline
Paint a fantastic seaside scene along with Nicholas Hankins!
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Trapper's Retreat
An old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
