Through the Woods

Hiya Butterfly! (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 9 | 3m 14s

As Rider and Wolfie watch a butterfly drink from a flower, they wonder about that skinny, pointy thing coming from its mouth.

Aired: 12/19/24
Watch 3:10
Through the Woods
Hush Little Bunny
Rider and Wolfie have to be quiet to watch a rabbit visit her babies.
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:10
Watch 3:14
Through the Woods
Berries and Brambles (ASL)
While taking a birthday present to Grammie, Rider and Wolfie find berries in the woods.
Episode: S1 E8 | 3:14
Watch 3:14
Through the Woods
Hush Little Bunny (ASL)
Rider and Wolfie have to be quiet to watch a rabbit visit her babies.
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:14
Watch 3:14
Through the Woods
Rider and the Woodpecker (ASL)
Rider and Wolfie investigate a strange tapping sound in the trees. What could it be?
Episode: S1 E2 | 3:14
