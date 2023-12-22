100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 12s

Egyptian co-hosts Yasmin El Shazly and Mahmoud Rashad explore the mysteries and unanswered questions about the boy king's life, his infamous father’s religious revolution, and those advising him as he takes the throne at a very young age in one of the most tumultuous periods of Egyptian history.

Aired: 11/22/22 | Expires: 02/13/24
Extras
Watch 2:32
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Sculptor Christian Corbet on Building a Bust for Tutankhamun
Christian Corbet explains his work on the 3D print of Tutankhamun's skull.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:32
Watch 53:12
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Episode 2
Yasmin El Shazly and Mahmoud Rashad travel throughout Egypt in search of answers.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:12
Watch 0:30
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Episode 2 Preview
Uncover more mysteries and historical inconsistencies behind King Tut's life and burial.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Episode 1 Preview
Explore the mysteries of King Tut's life and burial.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Preview
Explore King Tutankhamun's life and legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 3:21
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Yasmin and Rashad Meet Dr. Tarek Tawfik at Ay's Tomb
A tour of Ay's tomb with Egyptologist Dr. Tarek Tawfik.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:21
Watch 1:29
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Yasmin and Rashad Visit the Royal Tomb in Amarna
Yasmin and Rashad look at key inscriptions that depict Tutankhamun as a baby.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:29
Watch 2:19
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Meet Dr. Yasmin El Shazly and Mahmoud Rashad
Yasmin and Rashad head to the Egyptian Museum.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:19
Watch 2:29
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Yasmin and Rashad in the Tombs and Temples of Luxor
The duo explores different tombs and temples in the West Bank and East Bank of Luxor.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:29
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:12
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Episode 2
Yasmin El Shazly and Mahmoud Rashad travel throughout Egypt in search of answers.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:12