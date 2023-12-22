Extras
A tour of Ay's tomb with Egyptologist Dr. Tarek Tawfik.
Christian Corbet explains his work on the 3D print of Tutankhamun's skull.
Uncover more mysteries and historical inconsistencies behind King Tut's life and burial.
Explore the mysteries of King Tut's life and burial.
Explore King Tutankhamun's life and legacy.
Yasmin and Rashad look at key inscriptions that depict Tutankhamun as a baby.
Yasmin and Rashad head to the Egyptian Museum.
The duo explores different tombs and temples in the West Bank and East Bank of Luxor.
Explore the mysteries and unanswered questions about the boy king's life.
Latest Episodes
Explore the mysteries and unanswered questions about the boy king's life.