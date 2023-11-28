100 WVIA Way
Unbroken

Kidnapped

Season 1 Episode 4 | 43m 31s

While at a crime scene, Alex finds a clue as to where she was held captive. She is convinced that the victim was involved in her abduction. If she can find his killer, perhaps she’ll find her baby.

Aired: 12/14/23
Watch 43:21
Unbroken
Nightshade
Alex regains consciousness after six days to find she’s given birth and her baby is gone.
Episode: S1 E1 | 43:21
Watch 43:25
Unbroken
Pain Threshold
The investigation into the murder of a Romanian prostitute troubles Alex.
Episode: S1 E2 | 43:25
Watch 44:04
Unbroken
Give and Take
Alex suspects the CEO of a fertility agency of interfering with her investigation.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:04
Watch 43:45
Unbroken
Uninvited Guests
Alex finds herself truly alone.
Episode: S1 E5 | 43:45
Watch 43:25
Unbroken
The Long Goodbye
Alex begins to doubt everything, including her own sanity.
Episode: S1 E6 | 43:25
Latest Episodes
