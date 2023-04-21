100 WVIA Way
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic

Understanding the Opioid Epidemic

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 11s

Understanding the Opioid Epidemic combines stories of people and communities impacted by this epidemic along with information from experts and those at the frontlines of dealing with the epidemic. The program traces the history of how the nation got into this situation and provides possible solutions and directions for dealing with the crisis.

Aired: 01/16/18
Funding has been provided by BlueCross BlueShield Association and the Brain Research Foundation.
Extras
Watch 2:13
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
Cameron's Rap
Cameron Weiss raps about life, social issues and self respect.
Clip: 2:13
Watch 0:30
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
Official Preview
A documentary that combines stories of people and communities impacted by opioids.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:34
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
Extended Trailer
A documentary that combines stories of people and communities impacted by opioids.
Preview: S1 E1 | 2:34
Watch 7:29
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
"How Addiction Happens"
Avi and Julie Israel talk about the effect of painkillers on their son Michael.
Clip: 7:29
Watch 7:24
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
"Addiction Affects Everyone"
Opioid addiction effects all age groups, races and both sexes.
Clip: 7:24
Watch 4:04
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
Relationship between Opioids and Heroin
Dr. Kolodny talks about the relationship between prescription opioids and heroin abuse.
Clip: 4:04
Watch 15:17
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
"Dealing with Addiction"
Jennifer Weiss-Burke speaks about her son Cameron a high school wrestler who was injured.
Clip: 15:17
Watch 6:16
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
"Where is the Outrage?"
There is a growing outrage, but not enough.
Clip: 6:16
Watch 15:38
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
"The Demand for Opioids"
Prior to the mid-90s, the use of opioids to treat pain was limited.
Clip: 15:38
Watch 4:49
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic
Program Experts Suggest Solutions
Experts from the program give suggestions on how to prevent new cases of opioid addiction.
Clip: 4:49