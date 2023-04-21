Understanding the Opioid Epidemic

Extras
Cameron Weiss raps about life, social issues and self respect.
A documentary that combines stories of people and communities impacted by opioids.
Avi and Julie Israel talk about the effect of painkillers on their son Michael.
Opioid addiction effects all age groups, races and both sexes.
Dr. Kolodny talks about the relationship between prescription opioids and heroin abuse.
Jennifer Weiss-Burke speaks about her son Cameron a high school wrestler who was injured.
There is a growing outrage, but not enough.
Prior to the mid-90s, the use of opioids to treat pain was limited.
Experts from the program give suggestions on how to prevent new cases of opioid addiction.