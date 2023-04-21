100 WVIA Way
Unguarded

Season 1 Episode 1 | 46m 15s

APAC, a revolutionary Brazilian prison system, focuses on recovery instead of punishment. "Unguarded" explores the unique method behind this system, now present in 23 countries across four continents. Observing the daily lives of the “recuperandos” (recovering inmates) who live and work there, we see firsthand why—as one inmate puts it—“no one escapes from love."

Extras
Unguarded
APAC, a revolutionary Brazilian prison system, focuses on recovery instead of punishment.
Unguarded
Michele's Change of Heart
Learn how Michele started to live in a new way.
Unguarded
The Anger & Sadness of Loss
Hear from the sister of a victim and her emotional response to loss and APAC.
Unguarded
Finding Love in APAC
Meet two people who met and fell in love within the APAC prison.
