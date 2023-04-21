Extras
Learn how Michele started to live in a new way.
Hear from the sister of a victim and her emotional response to loss and APAC.
Meet two people who met and fell in love within the APAC prison.
APAC, a revolutionary Brazilian prison system, focuses on recovery instead of punishment. "Unguarded" explores the unique method behind this system, now present in 23 countries across four continents. Observing the daily lives of the “recuperandos” (recovering inmates) who live and work there, we see firsthand why—as one inmate puts it—“no one escapes from love."