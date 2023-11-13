100 WVIA Way
The Wagner Method

Episode 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 1hr 31m 13s

A nature photographer and animal activist is found dead in the woods. Wagner and the team investigate, but they aren’t exactly used to the countryside.

Aired: 12/21/23
Watch 1:31:02
The Wagner Method
Episode 2
A young actor drops dead during an audition. Wagner encounters someone from his past.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:31:02
Watch 1:30:24
The Wagner Method
Episode 1
Cesar investigates the apparently accidental death of a rising local football star.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:30:24
Watch 1:29:42
The Wagner Method
Episode 2
Cesar is called to a scene where a young woman has been found completely drained of blood.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:29:42
Watch 1:27:34
The Wagner Method
Episode 3
Two people are found dead within hours of each other near the Museum of Modern Art.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:27:34
Watch 1:28:52
The Wagner Method
Episode 4
A dead man in a Nazi costume leads investigators to the legend of the Rhine gold.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:28:52
Watch 1:27:39
The Wagner Method
Episode 5
Someone find a human finger in a bottle of beer from a local brewery.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:27:39
