The Warrior Tradition

The Warrior Tradition

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 51s

The Warrior Tradition, tells the astonishing, heartbreaking, inspiring, and largely-untold story of Native Americans in the United States military. Why would Indian men and women put their lives on the line for the very government that took their homelands? The film relates the stories of Native American warriors from their own points of view – stories of service and pain, of courage and fear.

Aired: 11/10/19
Warrior Tradition has been made possible by a major grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting: A private corporation funded by the American people. With additional funding provided by The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, Independent Health and Arizona Humanities.
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Warrior Tradition
The Warrior Tradition Promo
The largely-untold story of Native Americans who served in the United States military.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:17
The Warrior Tradition
Trailer | The Warrior Tradition
The largely-untold story of Native Americans who served in the United States military.
Preview: 2:17
Watch 3:40
The Warrior Tradition
What Does it Mean to Be a Warrior? | Lesson Plan Segment
Understand what drove various Native American veterans to enlist in the U.S. military.
Clip: 3:40
Watch 3:00
The Warrior Tradition
Introduction | Lesson Plan Segment
Native Americans, and their commitment to serving the U.S. Military.
Clip: 3:00
Watch 18:29
The Warrior Tradition
Image of Native Americans and Stereotypes | Lesson Plan
Discover the diversity of Native American culture and how they have dealt with stereotypes
Clip: 18:29
Watch 2:26
The Warrior Tradition
The Image of Native Americans
Native American veterans speak about their cultural diversity and how they’ve dealt with s
Clip: 2:26
Watch 6:12
The Warrior Tradition
Native Traditions and Healing
Veterans share how they heal after serving in the military through the Warrior Traditions.
Clip: 6:12
Watch 8:38
The Warrior Tradition
Returning Home | Lesson Plan Segment
Witness how Native traditions protected veterans in service and heal those returning home.
Clip: 8:38
Watch 10:07
The Warrior Tradition
Native American Women in the Military | Lesson Plan Segment
Explore the history and legacy of Native American women in the U.S. military.
Clip: 10:07
Watch 4:06
The Warrior Tradition
A Question of Identity
Native Americans question who they are while serving in the U.S. military.
Clip: 4:06