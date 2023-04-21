The Warrior Tradition

Extras
The largely-untold story of Native Americans who served in the United States military.
Understand what drove various Native American veterans to enlist in the U.S. military.
Native Americans, and their commitment to serving the U.S. Military.
Discover the diversity of Native American culture and how they have dealt with stereotypes
Veterans share how they heal after serving in the military through the Warrior Traditions.
Witness how Native traditions protected veterans in service and heal those returning home.
Explore the history and legacy of Native American women in the U.S. military.
Native Americans question who they are while serving in the U.S. military.